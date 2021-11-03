What you need to know about this Cardano milestone

Many traders and investors, lately, have been following the recent surge in dog-themed coins. However, amidst this meme coin chaos, it’s important not to forget Cardano. Given that, the altcoin recently marked a significant milestone.

On November 2, the Cardano Community account tweeted that had reached more than two million ADA wallets.

Is it a psychological number or is there something else?

Crypto researcher Max Maher previously compared both Cardano and Solana using various metrics. In its comparison, Cardano naturally outperformed Solana in most areas, likely due to higher market capitalization.

However, Maher declared that Solana’s total wallet [with more than $2] the percentage gain of addresses of 22.59% in one month was “mind-blowing”. Also, he compared this to Cardano’s. “Massive” gain of 10.92% in the same period.

Furthermore, he also postulated that if Solana maintained this growth rate, the altcoin ‘could outperform Cardano’ in the long term. It’s also worth noting here that Maher said that I liked both projects.

Coming to some more recent data, CoinShares’ weekly digital asset cash flow report featured that Solana’s inflows were roughly $ 15 million, while Cardano’s were around $ 5 million.

So what should ADA owners keep in mind?

In 2020, Cardano’s 80x Pico from $ 0.036 to $ 3.1 caught the attention of many hopeful traders. However, its price evolution in 2021 was less meteoric. And, the market capitalization had been around $ 62 billion.

As previously reported, while early investors could still benefit from a hypothetical 3x spike, those who recently started investing in ADA could also look to Cardano’s competitors, such as Solana.

Cardano goes abroad

Even so, the now fifth largest blockchain by market cap is going places. In a recent development, Input Output HK developer identity management project Atala Prism was added to the Project Management Institute’s list of this year’s Most Influential Projects.

Importantly, Atala Prism emerged as a result of IOHK’s partnership with the Ethiopian Minister of Education for a blockchain-based database targeted at students. According to an official IOHK, Cardano was also looking to develop a digital ID system for students and academics in the country.

