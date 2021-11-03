What will be played in the pending match of matchday 11?

Blue Cross and Lion They will play the match they have pending on Day 11, to which both teams arrive with 23 units and will fight to be within the Top 4 of those qualified directly to the Big Opening Party 2021.

And it is that the contest will be very close, because apart from the fact that they have the same amount of points, for the moment Machine occupies the fifth step of the general table, while the Fiera occupies the sixth step. So, whoever manages to take the three points would not only climb steps, but would be fighting for the sub-leadership as long as they win on the last day.

The Azteca Stadium will host the last two Mexican soccer champions, as the whole Emerald won the trophy of the MX League in Guard1anes 2020; while the cement manufacturers ended their long drought of titles in Guard1anes 2021.

On the other hand, The Machine from Juan Reynoso will arrive very motivated to this meeting, because after having defeated 2-1 at America in one more edition of Classic Young, the cement manufacturers will seek to string together their eighth game without knowing defeat, taking into account that at the moment they depend on themselves to climb the table, which are only three points behind. Atlas which ranks second.

Although Green Belly they are in the same situation, Blue Cross could take advantage in this match because he maintains a dominance against León, since he has four games without knowing defeat

In addition, the visiting team comes from a zero draw against Toluca and will seek to be well placed in the Coloso de Santa Úrsula to avoid the Repechage.

