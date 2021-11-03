What We Know About The Raiders Henry Ruggs III Car Accident

The Raiders are enjoying a great moment in the NFL, as they are at the top of the American Conference, unfortunately the Las Vegas franchise has been involved in several scandals outside the grids, the last with Henry Ruggs III.

They were barely recovering from the emails with misplaced language by the head coach (he is no longer in office) Jon Gruden and they find themselves in the eye of the hurricane again, thanks to catcher Henry Ruggs and an unfortunate incident.

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a car accident in which one person was killed. This Tuesday, November 2, the player of the ‘bad guys’ had an accident in his car at dawn on the streets of Las Vegas.

The NFL announced that, according to early reports, The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a call for a collision between two cars, one of them was on fire. The cars were a Chevrolet Corvette and a Toyota Rav4.

A deceased person inside the Toyota was the one found by the Fire Department. Henry Ruggs III was driving the car the truck collided with, for which he will be accused of driving with the influence of alcohol that ended a person’s life.

What we know about Henry Ruggs and the accident

Henry Ruggs was identified by police as the driver of the Chevrolett Corvette, the other car involved in the accident. The recipient was taken to a hospital to receive treatment for some non-life-threatening injuries.

In a release, the Raiders gave their first impressions of the dire situation: “The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs that occurred this morning in Las Vegas. We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.“.

Henry Ruggs’s lawyers also issued some statements about the situation, according to the TMZ portal they mentioned: “On behalf of our client Henry Ruggs III, we are conducting our own research at the time of writing this article and we ask everyone to reserve the trial until all the facts are collected“.

Latest update on the Raiders receiver

Hours pass in the case of Henry Ruggs III and everything gets complicated for the Las Vegas receiver. Using information from TMZ, he was booked into the Clark County Jail for two felonies. First, driving with alcohol in the blood with death or serious bodily injury and reckless driving with death or serious injury, too.

In case you are found guilty, Driving under the influence of alcohol could land you 20 years in prison and the offense of reckless driving could give you a sentence of between one and six years in jail. Henry Ruggs III is due to appear in court on November 3 in the morning.