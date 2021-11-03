What is the ‘cashless’ system for the Mexican GP?

For the three days of the 2021 F1 Mexican Grand Prix, the cashless system for the purchase of food and beverages in the Mexican circuit, in order to reduce the concentration of people at the points of sale.

BUT WHAT IS THE ‘CASHLESS’ SYSTEM?

– It is the use of a card (in three different and collectible designs) that can be recharged on its credit, either with a card or cash, so that it can be used when making payments for food and beverages .

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IF I DON’T SPEND THE WHOLE BALANCE?

– The reimbursement request can be made digitally, starting on the Wednesday following the race.

HOW MANY FOOD OPTION POINTS WILL THERE BE?

– More than 50.

For the 2021 edition, the organizers of the Mexican GP are inviting the fans to dress in green and thus paint the stands of the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome.

The Norwegian DJ and producer Kygo will be in charge of making those present dance with his beats that are heard on the Mexican circuit, after the 2021 GP of Mexico award ceremony. His concert will last about 50 minutes.

Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez revealed that his teammate at Red Bull, Max verstappen, has not paid one tequilas who owes you and hopes that in the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix F1 return the favor.

