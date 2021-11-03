What is definitely the best series of the year so far

There are two months until the end of 2021 and the main streaming platforms left large productions. HBO Max, Disney +, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have titles that can easily be defined as the best of the year.

2021 is ending and it is time to take stock and evaluate which were the best productions that the year left. Just check the platform catalogs like Disney +, HBO Max, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video as to find examples of fictions that can calmly put the crown of “the best series of the year”. In addition, there is still other series to arrive such as Dopesick and Reservation Dogs, which will soon debut in Star +.

The Squid Game could enter the series catalog of the year but not in terms of plot but because of the record it set: it became, with 142 million unique accounts, the most viewed story of Netflix. However, when it comes to choosing, the best platform that leads streaming did in 2021 was Midnight Mass, from Mike flanagan. There it was possible to mix psychological terror with religion and resulted in an unmissable miniseries for fans of the genre.

On the side of Amazon Prime Video, the surprise came from the animation, with the great Invincible that, with elements of The Boys, it won the approval of almost everyone who saw it. And if it is about superheroes, Disney + did his thing hand in hand with the first series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU): WandaVision.

But if we have to talk about which is the best series of the year, there is no doubt that the note was given HBO and its platform HBO Max. Mare of Easttown showed one of the best acting versions of Kate winslet in that big policeman and The White Lotus He made his viewers uncomfortable with a satire on upper-class vacation lives, and if it’s upper-class, it’s time to talk about the best series of the year (and recent times): Succession.

Why Succession is the best series of the year

Originally released in 2018, Succession He came to show what life was like in the inner circles of the world’s richest businessmen. If you compare it with the absolute success of today in which everyone talks about this fiction, the first installments went unnoticed. Anyone who has started to see her will not hesitate to highlight the value of her dialogues, her performances. The unmistakable humor of Roman roy, the insults of Logan roy and the constant depression of Kendall roy.

Succession premiered its third season a few weeks ago and this weekend it released one of the most approved chapters by the audience that still has six to watch. From Spoiler We have already seen how this story continues and it only remains to say that the level never drops (like three years ago) and each of the characters shines. Until Connor, perhaps the most lackluster of all, has its place in this story in which all the characters are an enigma for the viewer who, without low blows, constantly capture the attention.