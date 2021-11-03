What does the color of your nails say about you, with and without varnish

The psychology of color gives us fascinating clues about how we perceive the tones that make up our universe, how we use them in our daily lives, in our spaces, in clothes and, of course, also on our nails.

In fact, the psychologist Ciara Molina, quoted in an article from La Vanguardia, assured that the color we choose for the manicure says much more than we imagine, because it is not a random decision, but something very well thought out because we choose this color based on our experiences.

Based on the theoretical studies of color developed by Eva Heller, the specialist determined that pink, yellow or green are colors that someone with a fun personality would choose; orange and gray, although contrasting, are for bold or daring people; while the most sensual personalities choose browns, reds and beige.

More recently, none other than Gloria Williams, Oprah Winfrey’s pedicurist for over 12 years, has been much more detailed, given her vast experience in the beauty arena that includes clients such as Julia Roberts, Michelle Obama and Lady Gaga.

Consulted by Insider, the specialist comments that the color that people choose for their nails says a lot about themselves, and begins with the classic red, a color chosen by those who are not afraid to take risks, are daring and very independent.

Regarding the other classic color, pink, he said that they are probably sociable, pleasant people and they like to make other people happy. In this range of light colors, the nudes They are for those who play it safe, they are cautious and protective.

Likewise, for Williams, those who wear black or dark blue are people, men or women, who do not care what they think of them, they are risky and shocking. In contrast, those who wear white are people who appreciate cleanliness, simple lines, while the French, are very feminine and remain in trend.

An interesting fact is that those who choose glitter, various colors and nail design, are usually women who run their own business, are free-spirited and want to try all the options. He also revealed that those clients who use the same color on their hands and feet are usually people who like to have everything under control.

Another secret revealed by Williams is that those who use soft and discreet colors on their hands, but something more fun on their feet, want to have a lot of fun during the weekend. It is one of the most common requests and denotes that the person wants fun, but at the same time to feel safe.

Natural color

The issue of color draws attention even when we are not wearing varnish, since the natural color of our nails can give strong signals about our health.

At Blog of the Official College of Pharmacists of Madrid indicates that both the color, as well as the lines and marks of the nails can indicate that there is a disease in our body, and that in principle, the normal color is the same tone of our skin on the fingers .

In this sense, nails with white spots should not worry us at all, while parallel white lines that can appear across the entire nail can indicate a protein deficiency in the blood that can respond to kidney, liver or kidney failure. cardiac as well as they can also indicate diabetes or hyperthyroidism.

The yellowish tone in the nails can be due to a lack of nutrients such as vitamins A and B, proteins, zinc or calcium. Aging and smoking also influence this tone.

If we are going to the appearance of spots in darker tones such as brown, it may be due to the appearance of fungi or infections that can be treated with over-the-counter medications, and are more frequent in toenails. While blue nails can herald poor blood circulation.

Finally, the recommendation to have healthy fingernails and toenails not only rests on adequate treatments, with neat tools and in good condition, but also on maintaining healthy lifestyle habits, adequate hydration and a balanced diet, which includes proteins, vitamins and minerals and in case of presenting unusual colors, it is advisable to visit the specialist.

