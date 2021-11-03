What do Vela and Chicharito need to enter the MLS Playoffs?

The Mexicans Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC) and Javier “Chicharito” Hernández (Galaxy) are in the most important moment of the season of the MLSWell, this weekend those qualified for the playoffs of this season of soccer in the United States are defined.

In the absence of a date for the end of the regular season of the Major League Soccer (MLS) Things are on fire because two teams that promise to be protagonists, LAFC and Galaxy have yet to tie their ticket to the postseason of this tournament, in these groups the figures are Vela and Hernández, respectively.

34 days have passed and the injuries have not respected the Aztec forwards, because the “Bombardier” He was injured for several dates and missed key matches, as Carlos candle He is a core element for the Los Angeles team.

He is living his best moment in the last four years, as he does not tire of scoring goals in MLS, the forward looks renewed and with a better physical level, which is reflected in football.

What does LA Galaxy need from Chicharito for the Playoffs?

The Galaxy are seventh in the Western Conference with 47 points.With their seventh place in the Western Conference, Hernández’s team is bound to win on Sunday. November 7 against the Minnesota Unite teamd to enter directly to the decisive part of the contest.

If the white box gets to draw a tie, it would already depend on several results, since it does not have to add Vancouver Whitecaps that goes against Seattle Sounders and LAFC who will face the Colorado Rapids.

What does LAFC de Vela need to qualify?

The set led by Bob bradley He has a very complicated outlook to access the playoffs, as he is ninth in the Western Conference with 45 points and he no longer depends on himself to stay alive, they also do not help each other, since they drew 1-1 against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

“A bit of luck, a result or two that go in our favor,” the Los Angeles coach declared, as he is resigned to what he needs. a miracle to dream of the MLS Cup, a trophy that was denied the previous season.

