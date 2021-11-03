What did Charly Alberti, Billie Eilish and Moby ask of world leaders at COP26 in Glasgow – GENTE Online

More than 130 heads of state and presidents of government, as well as thousands of diplomats are gathered at the summit of the climate conference COP26 in the Scottish town of Glasgow, United Kingdom, where an attempt is made to resume the discussion on the fight against climate change. In this framework, various figures of music, such as Billie eilish and Moby, gave their opinion on the summit that has especially young people with their sights set on the resolutions reached by the main powers.

In addition, Charly alberti, president of the NGO R21, he added with a message on his social networks: “There is not much more to tell them. Repeat the request once more so that they make the decisions they have to make. The world does not give for more. The climatic situation worsens year after year that is why we have to make the final decisions now ”.

The renowned Argentine rock musician, urged the world leaders, among which participates Alberto Fernandez, to become “the stars of this moment”, and I add: “Make those tough decisions because we know that there are many groups that are trying to prevent these momentous changes in our lives.”.

Finally, Alberti, musician and environmentalists, expressed: “We will turn our economy towards a sustainable one, our development towards a sustainable one, and that allows us to deliver the planet to young people with the same development conditions that we had. Make the decisions that you have to make. We are all going to support them ”.

Billie Eilish and her request to world leaders

The 19-year-old American singer demanded a “urgent action”On climate change before the COP26, which aims “Bring the parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Framework Convention on climate change”.

In that line, Billie eilish recorded a message addressed to world leaders. “This year, our leaders are presenting the required global actions on the environment and the climate emergency in a critical decade for our planet.”The young singer mentioned in a video of almost 30 seconds. And I add: “We must come together and speak up to save our planet. Not just for us, but for our future generations. We need urgent action and now, work together as one ”.

Moby called on leaders to combat climate change with a plant-based diet treaty

Moby, a renowned composer of electronic music in the United States, published a video calling on world leaders to negotiate a treaty to help shift the international community towards a plant-based diet.

Moby, which is vegan, urged prioritizing the measure in the middle of the “Methane emergency”, which is a major component of climate change. “We are facing a climate catastrophe and especially a methane emergency. We need to reach a global agreement on a change to a plant-based food system “the musician mused.

Likewise, with respect to natural catastrophes caused by the global warmingadded: “We are on track to reach a warming of 1.5 ° C around 2030 and a warming of 2 ° C around 2040. This would lead to catastrophic climate impacts such as more intense heat waves, more intense hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, food shortages, violent weather patterns, rising sea levels, climate refugees, coral bleaching and the ongoing mass extinctions of thousands, tens of thousands and millions of species ”.

“We need to address all three greenhouse gases: carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide. Our best chance of limiting temperature increases over the next 25 years is to reduce methane. The Paris Agreement is totally silent on animal agriculture, but a third of methane emissions come from animal agriculture. We can all make a difference. Fighting climate change simply with a change in diet“, sentenced Moby together with an order to your more than one million of followers to support these ideas.