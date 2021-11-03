What are the 11 films recommended by experts to lift your spirits – 11/02/2021

Exclusive content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers Subscribe me Know our plans

A bad workday, an argument, or a bad experience can change our spirits and get off Bad mood. Sometimes problems do not have an instant solution and the wait becomes long. While things take their natural course and we figure out how to fix what went wrong, experts recommend these 11 movies who, they say, have positive effects on our mood.

The list was made by psychologists for the ABC portal. Please note: not all are in the streaming platforms, so they will have to be obtained by other means.

Looking for happiness

The list begins with a film to reflect and cry. Starring Will Smith, follows the story of a father who does the impossible to get the money to take care of his son and give him a decent life. As you go through the most difficult times of your life, you try to protect your little one from the harsh reality around them.

“Failure is inevitable and necessary. When the setbacks there are two ways out: give up and quit or get up and carry on”, Beatriz Gil explains, hinting at the message behind this film.

Wonder

A movie with Owen Wilson and Julia Roberts that talks about the identity construction and the self-esteem since childhood. Auggie, our little protagonist, suffers from a genetic facial deformation (Treacher Collins Syndrome) and must start classes.

When he meets his classmates, he meets many children who attack him and many others who approach innocently to form an unbreakable friendship.

Billy Elliot and Life is Beautiful

Two films that convey a clear message of perseverance, support and affection. In the first, a young man faces all prejudice when he leaves boxing classes to dedicate himself to ballet. In the second, a father risks his life so that his son survives a Nazi concentration camp and believes – for a while – that it is all a game.

“They convey a message of support and how those around us are important to us. They can also lead to reflection and look at the things that people do for us and we don’t always notice, ”says psychologist Paloma Rey.

Luca

Luca is a sea monster who lives under the shores of an Italian town. Every time it touches the surface, it takes on a human form as long as it is not in contact with water.

On one of his outings, he meets a new friend where, together, they embark on a unique adventure to think, reflect and feel loved.

Little Miss Sunshine



Olivia is a babe raised by a completely dysfunctional family that one day you receive the notification that you have been selected for the beauty contest Little Miss Sunshine. Her family, who cannot be separated due to the serious problems they are starring in, undertakes a journey of more than 1000km aboard a yellow van to reach California and get the little girl to participate in the contest.

Ana de la Mata, also in dialogue with ABC, explains that this film “offers a model of bond between grandfather and granddaughter” where he protects her and “makes her resilient to shame”.

The peaceful Warrior



Based on the book The Way of the Peaceful Warrior Written by Dan Millman, it tells the story of a former athlete, martial arts teacher, coach, and professor. The psychologist Miguel Ángel Rizaldos affirms that he uses this film with his patients “because there are three very important concepts to take into account for a greater well-being”.

Negative thoughts, says the expert, tend to negatively affect our behavior and this movie teaches us to put them aside to move on.

Rocky

Sylvester Stallone starred in an anthological saga that follows the hard life of a boxer. His personal problems, sports and hard work are topics that play a crucial role in these films that, in addition to lifting the spirits, are essential for any lover of good cinema.

“If you know what you are worth, go and get what you deserve,” says Rocky in the fourth installment. The psychologist María Ros San Juan highlights that phrase and the attitude of the protagonist as a banner of the fight for dreams, goals and not giving up in the process.

The Wizard of Oz



Other thought-provoking film. The void, the lack of motivation or the deficit on the surface throughout the plot. According to the experts, this film “asks us whether the image we have of ourselves it has to do with each one’s own preconceptions ”and that leaves a clear optimistic message:“ If you walk long enough, one day you will get where you want ”.

The advantages of being invisible



Both the movie and the book follow the life of Charlie, a very secretive and antisocial young man whose life changes dramatically when he meets Sam and Patrick. His two new friends will push him into a new world and allow him to find his way while adjusting to high school.

Oceanía Martín told ABC that this film “faces the search for one’s own identity“And that has a” fundamental “and key phrase:” We accept the love we believe we deserve. “

Girls Trip



Four childhood friends travel to the city of New Orleans for a festival where one of them will give a speech for the launch of her new book. Along the way, their friendship will be put to the test and they will be able to reestablish themselves, but for this they will have to know the wild side of each one.

The film is one of those classified as “pochocleras” but according to María Ros San Juan, we must pay special attention to minute 1:49 where there is “a very good speech on self love”. “She talks about how loneliness scared her so much that she was willing to stay with someone who had betrayed her,” she said.