We tell you which titles are available and the compatible system – El Financiero

Netflix, the video streaming giant, began its long-awaited foray into video games with the launch of five games for mobile phones, which will initially be playable on Android devices.

Titles are included in the Netflix subscription and there will be no advertising or additional purchases, Mike Verdu, Netflix’s vice president of game development, said Tuesday.

The streaming company is targeting video games as its next big thing, as it is an industry that is bigger than the movie and television businesses. Players who log in will see a row and tab dedicated to games where they can choose the titles they want to play. Netflix is ​​also planning to release games for Apple’s iPhone.

The initial offering includes titles linked to Netflix shows, such as Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game. Also included Shooting Hoops, Card blast and Teeter Up.

Bloomberg first reported the company’s entry into business in July. The company said the games are not available on children’s profiles and that a PIN – like the one used for adult titles – will be required to play. Some will be available to play offline.

Video games give Netflix another way to attract new customers and also offer something that none of its direct competitors provide.

Netflix closed the last quarter with almost 214 million subscribers.