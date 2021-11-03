vote for your favorite in the Xataka Mexico 2021 Awards

We begin with the voting of the best smartphones in the Xataka Mexico 2021 Awards! As always, we started with the low-end segment, that of basic but efficient smartphones, and that is why now we are looking for the Best low-end smartphone of 2021.





All participants were chosen by the editorial team based on our selection criteria: that they are products with official distribution in Mexico and that they arrived in the country this year or have confirmed their arrival (although we will also include some that have not managed to participate in the edition. previous).

What has been for you the best low-end smartphone of this 2021?

Here is the official list of contestants:

We will know the winners on November 25

Remember that we will announce the winners on November 25, in a very special event that we will broadcast on our Facebook page and YouTube channel. But still be aware of our social networks: Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to know all the surprises there will be.