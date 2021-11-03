Uranus, meteor showers, partial eclipse: November events

November astronomical events

November 2 and 3: the comet 67P / Churyumov-Gerasimenko It can be observed from Earth between 11:11 pm on Tuesday and 04:40 am on Wednesday (Chihuahua time)

November 3: conjunction of the Moon and Mercury.

November 4th: new Moon.

November 4th: Uranus in opposition. The seventh planet in the solar system will be visible to the naked eye in very dark skies.

November 5th: Southern Taurid meteor shower. Up to five meteors per hour will be observed.

November 8th: conjunction of the Moon and Venus. The Earth’s satellite will be north of Venus.

November 9: The Open Cluster M 45 (The Pleiades) will be well placed for observation for most of the night, heading towards the constellation Taurus.

November 10: conjunction of the Moon and Saturn. The Earth’s satellite will be south of Saturn.

November 11th: Crescent moon.

November 11th: conjunction of the Moon and Jupiter. The Moon will be south of Jupiter.

12th of November: Northern Taurid meteor shower. Up to five meteors per hour will be observed.

November 15: the open cluster Mel 25 (The Hyades stars) will be well placed for observation for most of the night, in the direction of the constellation Taurus.

November 17: Leonid meteor shower. A maximum of 20 meteors will be seen per hour.

November 19th: partial lunar eclipse. It will peak at 2:04 am in central Mexico. It can be seen throughout the Mexican Republic.

November 21: Moon will be in full swing.

November 27: Ceres in opposition. It will be in perigee, that is, at the point of its orbit closest to Earth. It will be visible only with binoculars or a telescope.

November 27: Last Quarter Moon.