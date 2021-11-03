Uncharted presents its first trailer with Tom Holland as Nathan Drake – Sportlepsia

In the long-awaited first trailer of this adaptation, it is possible to see how the waiter Nathan drake (Tom holland) meet Victor Sully Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). In the meeting, it is heard: “There are places out there that you can’t find on any map. They are not gone. They are only lost ”. In the background, you can hear the classic mix of Led Zeppelin with “Ramble On”.

Due to public anxiety to try a small bite, Sony decided to officially release the trailer today. What this story based on one of the most popular and critically acclaimed video game sagas brings, is quite promising.

The film tells the first adventure of Nathan Drake with his rival turned partner, Victor Sully Sullivan incarnate. The pair must find treasure as they unravel one of history’s greatest mysteries in an epic action-adventure film set across the globe.

Tom Holland in “Uncharted”

The physical and interpretive profile of Tom Holland perfectly matched the characteristics of the younger version of Nathan Drake, who is a fortune hunter, adventurer, human punching bag in general. It seems that being Spider-Man gave him a chance to enter the world of fantasy.

The story is set with the graphics of the popular video game series, going back in time; before Drake was a seasoned Indiana Jones impersonator early in his career.

After multiple unsuccessful attempts to carry out this project, more than a decade of development and with seven directors; finally the movie of Uncharted Sony is already a fact. And this first trailer proves it. The lucky director who managed to understand the creative concept and bring it to the screen is Ruben fleischer (Zombieland, Venom).

Wahlberg’s patience and waiting is proven when it was confirmed that he was originally set to play Drake himself in 2010. More than a decade ago, when work began on the adaptation. Finally, due to his adulthood and characteristics, they chose to give him the role of Sully Sullivan.

Mark Wahlberg in a scene from “Uncharted”

Despite appearing to be a prequel, game fans will notice that there are some snippets drawn from the adrenaline rush and action that inhabits the video game. You may be even more familiar with the large plane scene, which looks like it was straight out of Uncharted 3: Drake’s Disappointment, for instance.

In the movie of Uncharted Other notable characters from the original story also appear, although they cannot be identified here on a first impression: Mark Wahlberg plays Sully (no mustache), who is the father figure and companion of Nathan. While, Sophia Taylor Ali it is Chloe frazer, a young woman who knows Sully in this version of the franchise.

Uncharted it’s not the only major adaptation of a Naughty Dog video game. The studio is also working with HBO on a television version of The last of us, starring Pedro Pascal (Joel) and Bella Ramsey (Ellie). Made by Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas.

Uncharted will finally hit theaters on February 18, 2022.

Antonio Banderas in “Uncharted”

