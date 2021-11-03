Ubisoft is one of the companies that tends to launch the most video games on the market each year. In this 2021 we have already been able to enjoy games like Far Cry 6, Riders Republic, the expansions of Ireland and France in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the DLC Watch Dogs Legion Bloodline and during the day of tomorrow Just Dance 2022. All these have been in just one year “post-pandemic”, but in 35 years that this French developer and publisher has served, a large number of players have enjoyed great launches of franchises such as Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Rayman, Splinter Cell, The Crew, Watch Dogs, South Park, Rainbow Six or The Division, among many others.

Although, with 2022 around the corner, we all hope that Ubisoft will launch and announce new and great games, some already known as Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, Star Wars, Skull and Bones, Beyond Good and Evil 2, a new Assassin’s Creed, the remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time and more. But now, to close the year and celebrate the 35th anniversary, players will be able to enjoy six weeks of free content on Ubisoft games.

Ubisoft celebrates its 35th anniversary with six weeks of free content

In this first week of celebrations, Ubisoft has already announced a Ghost Recon Breakpoint free trial for a limited time and for all platforms. But this is not all, as users of the Ubisoft Store will be entered in daily giveaways until December 5, where they will have the opportunity to win $ 1,000 in credit added to their Ubisoft Wallet or, if the Ubisoft Wallet feature is not available where you live, the same amount will be given in coupons for the Ubisoft Store.

Throughout the celebration, there will be free rewards for players, including free content for games like Far Cry 6 or Rainbow Six Siege. Additionally, on November 2, Ubisoft + subscribers will receive four special rewards that will be unlocked in available games. Finally, the French company will give away two PC games for a limited time. Once redeemed, these as yet undisclosed games can be downloaded and saved to players’ Ubisoft Connect libraries. We will keep you informed about the gifts announced by the guys at Ubisoft.