U2 shared a preview of their new song on TikTok

Tik Tok It is the social network of the moment and nobody wants to be left out. In recent times, renowned bands like Led zeppelin and ABBA joined this trend, and they were joined U2.

The Irish group led by Bond used the network to advance what will be his next song Your Song Saved My Life, of which they published a short excerpt.

This single will be part of the soundtrack of the animated film Sing 2, in which Bono will make his debut as an animated actor voicing the lion Clay Calloway.

According to what is reported by sites like Clarín, Clay is a retired rock star who will be helped to return to the stage.

This film directed by Garth Jennings and starring Matthew McConaughey, Taron Egerton, Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johansson will have several singers in its cast – in addition to the leader of U2 – as Halsey and Pharrell Williams. The film will hit theaters on December 23.

30 years of Achtung Baby

According to a press release collected by NME, before the band joined TikTok, they had already experienced great success on the platform, since with the hashtag # U2 and related content they received more than 249 million visits.

On the other hand, this month will mark the 30th anniversary of the album’s release Achtung Baby And to celebrate, the band will be posting archival footage of some of their performances and tours throughout the decades for TikTok users.

Those wishing to hear a preview of U2’s new song can click this link to go to the band’s official TikTok account.

It is worth mentioning that among the songs of the group that are already available on the social network, the highlights Beautiful day, With or without you, Vertigo, Sweetest Thing, One and Where The Streets Have No Name.







