Two MMA fighters simultaneously hit each other in the crotch and fall to the mat in unison during a UFC new talent event

Two mixed martial arts fighters were involved in a painful incident on Tuesday in Las Vegas during the Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) evening, an event in which participants try to impress the president of the UFC and win a contract at his prestigious company.

At one point in their fight, Brazilian Jonas Bilharinho and American Canaan Kawaihae simultaneously hit each other on the testicles with their knee and fell to the canvas in unison, unable to hide the pain. The scene went viral and was more impressive than the fight itself for social media users.

After the awkward moment, the fighters recovered and it was Bilharinho who took the victory with a powerful spinning hook kick that collapsed Kawaihae and declared the knockout.

His maneuver was well regarded by White, but it was not enough to amaze him, since the president of the UFC refused to offer him a contract. However, some Internet users did not agree with the businessman and do not explain how his outstanding performance did not deserve a chance.

“Fuck Dana! Are you kidding? Hire Bilharinho! Why don’t you like Brazilians? After such an incredible performance he deserves a chance. There are some guys who get hired for much less than that! “, opined a user on Twitter.

