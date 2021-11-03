Twitter launches Super Follows for iOS, iPhone users

Digital Millennium

Finally! After all that had been said about the style model ‘Only Fans’ of the social network Twitter, launched the function for users of their application in iOS operating systems (iPhone) around the world. It is about the Super Follows, which allow users to become paid follower of an account to access exclusive content and other benefits.

The Super Follows They were announced in February and since then their operation had been revealed, such as that accounts that have at least an accumulated 10,000 followers are eligible, as well as that their owners must be over 18 years of age and have posted at least 25 tweets in the 30 days prior to joining the program.

Twitter announced from its official account that users of your iOS app around the world can now do Super Follows to a still limited number of content creators, as a way to start the new project with which they seek to attract new ways to monetize on the platform.

you’ve been waiting and now it’s here. now everyone on iOS can Super Follow our small initial group of creators trying it out. here’s a quick refresher on how ???? : https://t.co/T4kzTaEhLE – Super Follows (@SuperFollows) October 28, 2021

And it is that eThese subscriptions, paid and monthly, are a way for their creators to obtain financial support directly from their followers, in exchange for being able to access exclusive content from each account that only they will be able to see and comment on, and whose rates are of 2.99, 4.99 or 9.99 dollars per month, that is, about 60, 100 and 200 Mexican pesos.

Since the month of September, the platform had already allowed Super Follows to content creators, specifically those with iOS operating systems, but exclusively those based in the United States and Canada regions. Now, it is a possibility to subscribe to various accounts with exclusive content around the world.

