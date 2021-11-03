‘Twilight’ will have a new film, but without Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart

The film saga ‘Twilight’ ended in 2012 after five films and the literary franchise created by Stephenie Meyer did the same in 2008. Now the author will add a new chapter to the story with ‘Midnight Sun’, a book that will go on sale on August 4. In light of the new novel, director Catherine Hardwicke has discussed a possible adaptation for the big screen.

Hardwicke directed “Twilight,” the first installment in the series starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. In an interview with ET the director confessed that believes “difficult” that the adaptation of Midnight Sun comes true. “We had much more left in Bella’s head,” said the director, who admitted that it would be “fun” and “fascinating” to shoot a new film but added that it would be “another movie” unrelated to the previous ones. However, Hardwicke acknowledged that it would be practically impossible to count on the protagonists. “Rob is now Batman and Kristen is in a million nice projects”, he claimed.

The artist also recalled the impact that ‘Twilight’ had on the public and the fan phenomenon it generated. “That was absolutely insane. We were going out on stage and people were going crazy“He recalled about participating in Comic-Con.” People treated Rob and Kristen like rock stars. They were all about to pass out. It was very exciting, “he recalled.

“Twilight” was released in 2008 and became a box office success grossing more than 400 million dollars worldwide. Later came ‘New Moon’ (2009), ‘Eclipse’ (2010), ‘Dawn – Part 1’ (2011) and ‘Dawn – Part 2’ (2012). In addition to Pattinson and Stewart, the cast also featured Peter Facinelli, Elizabeth Reaser, Nikki Reed, Ashley Greene, Jackson Rathbone, Kellan Lutz, and Anna Kendrick.