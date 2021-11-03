Toyota launches Beyond Zero brand for electric vehicle

Finally, Toyota has taken the definitive step towards electrification. The firm automotive Japanese has been a pioneer in industry after having introduced the first vehicle hybrid on a massive scale, which has established itself as a benchmark in the sector ever since. What has happened now is that, after not having pursued full electrification, now the company took a big leap in that direction with the official presentation of the company’s new brand, Beyond Zero or also known as BZ.

It will be a electric range that in the near future could become the main family of the Toyota house, where the new launches will be focused and that will grow as time passes.

With this measure we see the firm proceed in a way that reminds us of the strategy of other companies such as the ID line of Volkswagen, the EVs of KIOA or the i series of BMW and even the EQ of Mercedes Benz, which clearly shows a tendency to separate its offer of electrical products from thermal or thermal internal combustion.

We present our most recent self-concept: # ToyotabZ4X BEV.

A 100% battery-electric vehicle that bears the bZ badge, ‘beyond Zero’ or beyond zero, which reflects our commitment to creating cars without CO₂ emissions. How about? pic.twitter.com/EarTDMdKPc – Toyota Mexico (@ToyotaMex)

The first car under this new brand is the Toyota bZ4X, and the next BZ models would be structured on the e-TNGA platform (Toyota New Global Architecture) which is a chassis specially designed for its electric models that is based on the base already used by other cars such as the Toyota RAV4 or the Toyota Corolla.

Its distinctiveness lies in the front-wheel drive editions that would later be expanded by an all-wheel drive that would be complemented by a second engine that drives the rear axle.

It was at the end of 2020 when they began to talk about this new brand of the Toyota firm, to the extent that the necessary patent registrations were made for all the names reserved by Toyota. This included the bZ1 through the bZ5, which will eventually be showing up as five products different mounted on the same common platform.

Now, if we take into account that the bZ4 model that we already know is of the type D–SUV, we can anticipate that in the family they will appear from a utility vehicle to larger format models of up to 7 seats inside.

In the all-wheel drive variants we would not only find a double motorization, but its nomenclature would have an X specification to indicate its system AWD.

