Tourism by Formula 1 would leave spills of up to 192 million pesos for hotel occupancy

The Secretariat of sightseeing said that the hosting derived from the Formula 1 it would leave an economic spill of up to 192 million pesos. Photo: Cuartoscuro.

Within the framework of Formula 1 in Mexico City (CDMX), the accommodation of 188 thousand tourists would occupy 63.7% of the hotel capacity of Mexico City (CDMX), leaving an economic spill of up to 192 million pesos (mdp) , reported Miguel Torruco, secretary of sightseeing (Sectur) federal.

Thousands of foreign tourists will arrive in the capital by F1

The Secretariat of sightseeing indicated that of the estimated 188 thousand tourists, 42 thousand will come to the capital from abroad.

In a press release, the Secretariat of sightseeing estimated that in the Grand Prix Formula 1 From Mexico, which will be held from Friday, November 5 to Sunday, November 7, 188 thousand tourists will rent around 100 thousand 84 rooms: it is an economic boost in times of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The (CDMX) has 631 hotels, which combine 52 thousand 666 rooms. The calculation is based on five stars, with 17,424 rooms; four stars, with 13,331; and three stars, 10 thousand 513 rooms, as well as others in the municipalities of Iztacalco, Venustiano Carranza and Iztapalapa “.

sightseeing by Formula 1

The event will be held at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in CDMX

Hotels around the Central de Abasto will play a fundamental role

The Formula 1 in CDMX it will be broadcast to 200 countries, receiving approximately 2,400 hours of coverage worldwide.

The Formula 1 in Mexico it is the capital event that has been awarded on different occasions as the best of the year by Formula One Management (FOM) and the International Automobile Federation (FIA), above the rest of the championship venues, clarified the Secretariat of sightseeing.

In three days of the race, a capacity of 335 thousand spectators is expected at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Photo: Cuartoscuro.

Formula 1 keep attracting sightseeing

The federal agency elaborated the following regarding the event:

“The Government stopped contributing more than 40 million dollars annually to (Formula 1). At the beginning of the administration, there were criticisms and omens that it would cease to be done, but the private sector took it up again with new vigor and with a sense of social dimension. There will be a Grand Prix until 2024, without charge to the treasury “.

For his part, the Mexican pilot Sergio “Checo” Pérez has already is ready for the Mexican GP and revealed the helmet that he will wear this Sunday, where he will fight for a place on the Formula 1 podium.

“Happy to return to my country, so much has happened in my career and we had not had the chance to see each other … the affection I have received from people is exceptional, “said the Mexican.

The pilot of Red bull racing revealed that the helmet he will wear on Sunday at the 2021 Mexican GP It has the colors of the flag and a detail that represents a traditional serape.

The Mexican GP will take place on Sunday, November 7 at 1:00 p.m. at the Hermanos Rodríguez racetrack; prior to the race, the Red Bull Show Run on November 3 starting at 9:30 a.m. on Paseo de la Reforma avenue, CDMX.