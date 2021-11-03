Top 10 Minecraft Seeds 1.18 (November 2021)

We say goodbye to the month of October to welcome November and the final stretch of the year 2021. News continues to arrive in Minecraft, such as the new update The Wild that will add new biomes, enemies and more. It will be next year, 2022, when it becomes available, but for now we can continue to enjoy exploring the best seeds of the Mojang game month by month. 10 of them, both from version 1.18 and the previous one (1.17), which lead us to locations key using a list of coordinates so much for Bedrock as for Java.

The best seeds of Minecraft update 1.18 (November 2021)

Villa in the forest

Seed: 292038360

292038360 Platform: Java

Key locations

Spawn: 98110-139

Town # 1: -15 100-15

Town # 2: -180 70 110

Town # 3: -168 71-150

Mountains and caves

Seed : -607429394

: -607429394 Platform: Java

Key locations

Spawn: 15 74 10

Appearance at mountain peak: 380 178 75

Garden of Eden: 360 195-365

Town: 275150-495

Caverns passed through water

Seed : 292038360

: 292038360 Platform: Bedrock

Key locations

Spawn: 0 68 0

Poolside Cavern: -505 55590

Nether Portal: -350 65 170

Mountainous valley

Seed : 700682

: 700682 Platform: Bedrock

Key locations

Spawn: 32 78-288

Nether Portal: 70 73-308

Abandoned villagers: -140 71-295

Mountain ranges: -315 140-315

Mansion in the woods

Key locations

Mansion: 548-1077

Rainforest and Mesa Biomes: 1065-1060

Ice Peak Biome: 120-2120

Mushroom Forest Biome: -650700

Final portal n. 1: 985-1060

Final portal n. 2: 810-813

Town with great rift

Key locations

Town: 965 80120

Fortress: 965 60 130

Mine shaft n. 1: 1080 40-170

Mine shaft n. 2: 1270 40-70

Spider generators: 575 26 -105 | 584 24-106

Island with town in the middle of the sea

Seed : 328211190642393298

: 328211190642393298 Platform: Java 1.16+

Key locations

Zombie Town: Spawn

Living Town: 5 70 10

Ocean Monument: 220 50635

Shipwreck # 1: 390 50-85

Shipwreck # 2: -230 50-80

Wintery

Seed : 627689198065479624

: 627689198065479624 Platform: Java 1.16+

Key locations

Town # 1: 70 80 20

Town # 2: 120 80 520

Town # 3: -810 80 75

Fortress: 1380 35 1252

Mine shaft: 20 35 60

Biome mix

Seed : 2111844826

: 2111844826 Platform: Java

Key locations

Element Center: 0 70 0

Fortress: 1972 35-716

Town # 1: 3070 90-310

Town # 2: 2370 80-340

Town # 3: 1975 80-700

Island with sunken ships

Seed: 7777777777988733304

Key locations

Shipwreck # 1: 70 70 25

Shipwreck # 2: 40 70-90

Mine shaft: -55 40 170

Taiga Town: -1212 90-432

Fortress: -1212 40-636

Source: progameguides