Top 10 Minecraft Seeds 1.18 (November 2021)

We say goodbye to the month of October to welcome November and the final stretch of the year 2021. News continues to arrive in Minecraft, such as the new update The Wild that will add new biomes, enemies and more. It will be next year, 2022, when it becomes available, but for now we can continue to enjoy exploring the best seeds of the Mojang game month by month. 10 of them, both from version 1.18 and the previous one (1.17), which lead us to locations key using a list of coordinates so much for Bedrock as for Java.
The best seeds of Minecraft update 1.18 (November 2021)
Villa in the forest
- Seed: 292038360
- Platform: Java
Key locations
- Spawn: 98110-139
- Town # 1: -15 100-15
- Town # 2: -180 70 110
- Town # 3: -168 71-150
Mountains and caves
- Seed: -607429394
- Platform: Java
Key locations
- Spawn: 15 74 10
- Appearance at mountain peak: 380 178 75
- Garden of Eden: 360 195-365
- Town: 275150-495
Caverns passed through water
- Seed: 292038360
- Platform: Bedrock
Key locations
- Spawn: 0 68 0
- Poolside Cavern: -505 55590
- Nether Portal: -350 65 170
Mountainous valley
- Seed: 700682
- Platform: Bedrock
Key locations
- Spawn: 32 78-288
- Nether Portal: 70 73-308
- Abandoned villagers: -140 71-295
- Mountain ranges: -315 140-315
Mansion in the woods
Key locations
- Mansion: 548-1077
- Rainforest and Mesa Biomes: 1065-1060
- Ice Peak Biome: 120-2120
- Mushroom Forest Biome: -650700
- Final portal n. 1: 985-1060
- Final portal n. 2: 810-813
Town with great rift
Key locations
- Town: 965 80120
- Fortress: 965 60 130
- Mine shaft n. 1: 1080 40-170
- Mine shaft n. 2: 1270 40-70
- Spider generators: 575 26 -105 | 584 24-106
Island with town in the middle of the sea
- Seed: 328211190642393298
- Platform: Java 1.16+
Key locations
- Zombie Town: Spawn
- Living Town: 5 70 10
- Ocean Monument: 220 50635
- Shipwreck # 1: 390 50-85
- Shipwreck # 2: -230 50-80
Wintery
- Seed: 627689198065479624
- Platform: Java 1.16+
Key locations
- Town # 1: 70 80 20
- Town # 2: 120 80 520
- Town # 3: -810 80 75
- Fortress: 1380 35 1252
- Mine shaft: 20 35 60
Biome mix
- Seed: 2111844826
- Platform: Java
Key locations
- Element Center: 0 70 0
- Fortress: 1972 35-716
- Town # 1: 3070 90-310
- Town # 2: 2370 80-340
- Town # 3: 1975 80-700
Island with sunken ships
- Seed: 7777777777988733304
Key locations
- Shipwreck # 1: 70 70 25
- Shipwreck # 2: 40 70-90
- Mine shaft: -55 40 170
- Taiga Town: -1212 90-432
- Fortress: -1212 40-636
Source: progameguides