Tom Hanks teases great details of his new movie

Apple TV + and Tom Hanks are already gearing up for Finch’s big premiere. The Oscar winner spoke about the production in question.

Tom Hanks, one of the most recognized and awarded actors still alive, is preparing a new film quite far from what he usually does. Finch, as it will be titled, focuses on the post-apocalyptic future in which he plays the last survivor of the Land. Before its premiere, the actor spoke about it.

“Almost like a silent movie, we had to build the narrative in a reality, in a geography, because Finch would not rely on someone telling him what was happening. There is literally no one to talk to”, Mentioned the actor recently on the occasion of a press conference in which he attended various media.

“People ask me about it, hey, what is the movie about? And I tell them that it is about a guy who builds a robot to take care of his dog after he passes away“Added the interpreter referring to the argument of his next title, which seeks to show the legacy of the protagonist to the rest of the human race. “I always play someone cooler than me, but with Finch I got to play someone who is much smarter, much more hardworking, and much more studious.”He added.

The artist, former director of the Academy, commented on the difference between this project and Castaway, one of his most recognized films. “The difference, and this is something Miguel and I talk about, is that Finch begins with the desire to create the next version of what life is going to be. Naufrago was about discovering what it took to live a full life. That was company and that was getting off that island. There is no island to leave in Finch”, He concluded.

Thus, the film will premiere on November 5 on the platform Apple TV +. In this catalog the content can be seen exclusively.

Source: La Tercera newspaper