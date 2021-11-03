This is why Tom Hanks refused to travel to space with Jeff Bezos

Tom Hanks rejects Jeff Bezos’ offer to travel to space 0:46

(CNN) – Jeff Bezos offered Tom Hanks a trip to space on his Blue Origin rocket, but at a cost.

The actor confirmed that Bezos had made him the offer at his “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” this Tuesday, saying that if he accepted the offer, they expected him to pay.

“Well yeah, as long as I pay,” Hanks said. “It costs like $ 28 million or something. And I’m doing fine, Jimmy – I’m doing fine – but I’m not going to pay $ 28 million. You know what, we could simulate the experience of going into space right now.”

Hanks, who appeared to promote his new movie “Finch,” mimicked the movement of a rocket while in his chair, saying, “I don’t need to spend $ 28 million to do that.”

He also paid tribute to his late friend, actor Peter Scolari, with whom he worked on the comedy “Bosom Buddies.” Kimmel played a snippet from a 1981 episode of the show, in which Hanks said the two were very connected.

“Peter has a lovely family, his wife Tracy, absolutely great kids and we lost him to ‘the emperor of all evil’. So thanks for letting us show that,” Hanks said. Peter Scolari passed away from cancer on October 22.