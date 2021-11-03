This is what WhatsApp will be called after the name change of Facebook

WhatsApp: This is what it will be called after the Facebook name change | Pixabay

They have recently released what WhatsApp will be called after the name change of Facebook And it seems that many things within the world of the internet will change a lot over the years.

Due to the name change of Facebook to “Goal”, Doubts have arisen about what the WhatsApp application would be called, and it is that previously details of the instant messaging application that is owned by the company had been shared, so they ensure that the change will be reflected.

And it is that the application is reforming the home screen, since the current message of “WhatsApp from Facebook” does not make sense, since it was added to give visibility to the social network company, so now they will modify that message.

In the same way, you can see an icon of “Instagram from Meta”, a name that they have revealed in recent days.

It should be noted that the company announced new changes, since they are working to make the concept of metaverse a reality, a situation that caused various reactions from users due to the sudden change of the famous social network company.

They have also announced that when opening the messaging application a “WhatsApp from Meta” logo will appear.

On the other hand, this novelty will be available in the beta program of the app in Google Play for Android, although its real utility is very scarce, so it will be active for all users shortly.

For his part, the director of the application Will Cathcart commented that they were going to adopt the new name, since it will be useful for differences when the application interacts with the Facebook social network.

It is worth mentioning that after the name change was revealed, Mark Zuckerberg was criticized on social networks.

It was last Thursday, October 28, when Zuckerberg announced that the company will be renamed Meta because it presented the virtual reality project, since it wants Meta to allocate a large part of its investments in the coming years.

Although the name change will only affect the umbrella company of all applications, so the social network will continue with the same name, the change will have no effect for most users.

However, Facebook’s name change will be reflected in the New York stock market as of December 1.