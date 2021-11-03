this is what it will be like to work with virtual reality

Related news

A few weeks ago Mark Zuckerberg announced the metaverse of Meta, the company that until that day was Facebook. A revolutionary idea that seems to have hit more than one in Spain and the rest of the world. So much so that Microsoft will follow in his footsteps and has announced that they will have their own metaverse.

The annual conference for IT professionals and developers, Microsoft Ignite, has made several headlines, but by far the most important is the metaverse, the same idea that Meta has been developing in recent months.

Microsoft’s purpose is to encourage the creation of a metaverse but more oriented to the labor concept and with areas to be promoted slightly different from those of Meta. For example, Microsoft talks about integrating some of its main resources into this metaverse, such as the integration of artificial intelligence and its mixed reality platform, Microsoft Mesh.

A new metaverse

Microsoft.

Manuel Fernandez Omicrono

“The time for the metaverse has come,” says Microsoft. In a news blog post, Microsoft has some hints of what its own metaverse will entail, a “persistent digital world that is connected to many aspects of the physical world.”

As in the case of Meta, the definition of ‘metaverse’ remains wildly abstract. The term comes from science fiction; specifically, from the novel Snow crash by Neal Stephenson, published in 1992. We have seen some representations of this concept in popular culture, the two most important cases being the work Ready Player One Adapted to the cinema by Steven Spielberg or the anime Sword Art Online.

Some of the most important benefits of this metaverse are practically identical to those of Meta; use of avatars, meetings in virtual environments and collaborative work shared between users in the real world and in this metaverse, using these same avatars. But how is it different from Meta’s?

Microsoft Ignite has revealed two new features designed for the “evolution of the metaverse”: the Mesh platform for Microsoft Teams based on mixed reality and Dynamics 365 Connected Spaces, responsible for managing the interaction and movement of people and their avatars in work environments hybrids between metaverse and reality.

Microsoft and its tools

Microsoft’s HoloLens, one of the firm’s many mixed reality devices.



First, Microsoft makes some of its main tools available to the metaverse. For example, according to the Redmond firm, its AI can favor the creation of natural interactions between users through machine learning models based on senses such as vision and voice. Another is its mixed reality platform, which provides “a sense of shared and real presence on any device.”

Finally, Microsoft boasts of its capabilities of its Internet of things or IoT, capable of generating “digital twins” of physical objects in the same Microsoft cloud. Something, again, very similar to what we saw in Mark Zuckerberg and Meta’s presentation of the metaverse.

Regarding the novelties, Dynamics 365 Connected Spaces affects the interaction of users in specific spaces and the movement of people, ranging from retail environments to industrial complexes. It also touches on health and safety in hybrid work environments.

Mesh, for its part, intends to achieve one of the milestones of the metaverse: that attendees of a meeting (in this case, work-oriented) can be present in a non-physical way, through personalized avatars and immersive spaces accessible from anywhere and without the need for special equipment.

However, what this metaverse and Meta have most in common is that this is a project for the long-term future, And it will not be until a few years from now that we will see this concept materialize on specific platforms so that users can use them in their daily lives.

You may also like…

Follow the topics that interest you