This is the product that sweeps Mercadona to gain muscles

Mercadona It’s one of the supermarkets preferred by all consumers in Spain, and it is no coincidence. The company run by Juan Roig Alfonso regularly incorporates new products of great value to the population. One of the most prominent and sweeping sales are the egg whites.

This product has been marketed in Mercadona for a few years. Thus, since its launch on the market, it has been one of the most sold by the company and currently continues to be one of the most demanded by consumers.

Thus, one of the most important characteristics of Mercadona’s egg whites is that they are rich in protein. For this reason, it is a product that helps to gain muscle and is mainly recommended for athletes who combine food and physical exercise. In addition, it is a product with low fat content.

On the other hand, egg whites are a product that is used for different preparations in the kitchen, although especially for making desserts, meringues, cakes, making snow stitches, or cakes; among other elaborations.

Bottles of egg whites in Mercadona

Mercadona sells two bottles of egg whites of different sizes, in relation to the use that the consumer wants to give this product. In addition, each bottle has a meter on the container to know how many egg whites you are consuming and / or using.

We can find 300 ml bottles, which correspond to nine egg whites and are mainly purchased by people who consume less of this product. On the other hand, there are also 1-liter containers, which contain 30 egg whites and which are purchased mainly by people who consume a lot of this product, such as athletes.

The 300 ml container is priced at 1.90 euros, while the 1 liter container is priced at 3.10 euros in Mercadona. It is an affordable amount that allows the consumer to save time in the always complex process of separating the white and the yolk of the egg.