This is the list of the 10 richest men in the world so far in 2021

Elon Musk continues to be in the highest position, the businessman has been described as “probably the richest person who has walked the planet”.

The fortune of Tesla and SpaceX co-founder Elon Musk continues to place him at the top of the list as the richest person on the planet. The businessman owns $ 326 billion, according to the latest records from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The rapid growth of Musk’s estate is accompanied by a series of commercial successes. On October 8, following a sale of its shares by investors, SpaceX became the second most valuable private company in the world, with a valuation of more than $ 100 billion.

Also, on October 25, the car rental company Hertz announced the purchase of 100,000 electric cars from Tesla, boosting the company’s share price by 13%. As a result, Musk made $ 36.2 billion in one day and was rated by Forbes as “probably the richest person to ever walk on the planet”.

In the second box is the founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, with a net worth of 192,000 million dollars, followed by the French businessman Bernard Arnault, owner of several luxury brands such as Christian Dior and Louis Vuitton, with 167,000 million dollars.

This is how the list of 10 richest men in the world, based on the data updated to November 3, 2021:

1. Elon Musk: He owns $ 326 billion and added $ 156 billion in the last year.

2. Jeff Bezos: He has 192,000 million dollars and added 2,030 million this year.

3. Bernard Arnault: He owns $ 167 billion and this year he earned $ 52.5 billion.

4. Bill Gates: owns 137,000 million dollars and added 5.350 million in one year.

5. Larry Page: His fortune is around 129,000 million dollars and he added 46,800 million this year.

6. Sergey Brin: accumulates 125,000 million dollars and added 44,800 million in one year.

7. Mark Zuckerberg: his fortune reaches 122,000 million dollars and added 18,900 million last year.

8. Steve Ballmer: owns 119,000 million dollars and added 38,100 million in one year.

9. Larry Ellison: owns 116,000 million dollars and added 36,300 million in one year.

10. Warren Buffett: accumulates a fortune of 105,000 million dollars and added 17.2800 million in one year.