this is how the new service for Telcel, Movistar and AT&T users works

Amazon Mexico has a new service: mobile top-ups to Telcel, AT&T and Movistar cell phones. The large online store not only allows you to buy a large number of items but also to buy credit for users of the three largest operators in the country.

Amazon Mexico explains in a dedicated page the steps for its new balance recharge service:

In the main menu of the Amazon account, look for the option “balance recharge”, or it can also be from the search engine.

Once the option appears, you just have to select the operator and place the number at 10 digits.

Choose the amount of the recharge.

Select the payment method.

After recharging, a text message will arrive with the purchase notification.





Amazon explains some important details. First, there is a minimum amount for recharges, in Telcel and Movistar it is 10 pesos, and in AT&T, 15 pesos. Amazon Mexico does not charge a commission for recharging. In addition, the purchase of the balance can be with a credit card, debit card, and even with gift cards, or the available balance in the account.

Finally, Amazon ensures that refills are reflected immediately, but that in some occasions it can take up to two hours. In cases when the recharge is not reflected, users should contact Customer Service.