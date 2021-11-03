This Amazon device is perfect for turning your old TV into a Smart TV

The new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max can now be yours for 38.99 euros to turn your old TV into a smart one.

In the extensive Amazon catalog we find smart speakers and screens, tablets, e-book readers, video surveillance cameras and even sticks to make your TV smart. If you are looking for one of these devices, now you can get it Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for only 38.99 euros, of course, in Amazon.

Its about stick most advanced of the company, with 4K resolution to view the content with the best quality and support for WiFi 6. Without a doubt, it is the perfect device to be able to watch content from apps like Netflix, HBO Max or Prime Video on your old TV. Its recommended retail price is 39.99 euros, but at the moment it has a 26 euro discount That brings it down to its lowest price since it hit the market about two months ago. Let’s see everything that this Fire TV Stick 4K Max can offer you.

Buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max on sale

Let’s start by talking about the design of this Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which is available only in black. It is a device built in plastic with a matte back with a reduced size so you can conveniently place it on the back of the TV. For image and audio connects via HDMI port, while for power you can connect it through the transformer or through the USB-A port of the television.

With this stick you can enjoy multimedia content with 4K resolution, ideal for sitting on the sofa in the living room and watching movies with the best quality. In addition, it has support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10 and HLG. It also has a more powerful processor and more memory than previous models, which leaves us with a Fire TV Stick 4K Max that it moves very quickly when switching between applications, opening the browser or loading high-resolution content.

When it comes to the interface, in Amazon you will find quick access to the main applications. There is also a great diversity of apps, so you can enjoy all the content you imagine. Finally, and as we have mentioned, this Fire TV Stick 4K Max has support for WiFi 6, so you enjoy the maximum speed when connecting to the Internet.

Related topics: Amazon, Deals, Technology

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe