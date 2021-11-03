They Will Make Criminals at Sea 2 with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are close to signing to make Criminals at Sea 2, and director Jeremy Garelick has already been confirmed.

The original 2019 movie showed us Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston playing a married couple who get caught up in a crime while on vacation. Its premiere in Netflix it was an exaggerated success, so it is normal for them to do Criminals at sea 2. Since it will be interesting to see what adventures these two characters will live.

It is expected that in Criminals at sea 2, the characters of Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston visit the city of Paris and then travel to the Caribbean. Remember that the director Jeremy garelick has movies like The wedding guru (2015), The Binge (2020) and has also worked in the mini-seire The last weekend in history (2018). So it seems that the sequel is in good hands.

What is the original story about?

Criminals at sea introduced us to Nick and Audrey Spitz interpreted by Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. Nick is a New York cop who had always promised his wife to take a trip to Europe. When they finally make up their minds, they meet a mysterious man on the plane who invites them on a trip on a luxury yacht. Once there, the American couple witness a family reunion where the rich grandfather dies. So suddenly, they become the main suspects, so they must solve the case and unmask the real culprit.

In the cast, apart from Adam Sandler and Jennifer, Luke Evans, Terence Stamp, Gemma Arterton, David Walliams, Dany Boon, John Kani, Adeel Akhtar, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Luis Gerardo Méndez and Shioli Kutsuna also stood out.

Are you eager to see Criminals at Sea 2 on Netflix? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.