They take cryptocurrency money from The Squid Game

The SQUID cryptocurrency, which borrows its name from the Serie from Netflix The Squid Game, in which it is inspired, registered a collapse this Monday when the token of the network by its creators, who took all the Profits formed by funds that people had invested in this crypto asset.

Just last Tuesday the virtual currency SQUID with an initial price of $ 0.01 from where the value immediately began to skyrocket to the level of $ 4.42 in the first 24 hours, so the increase was 44.100%.

In the first minutes of Monday, it was already trading at $ 38 per unit, so its growth was 380,000% and shortly after it shot from $ 628.33 at 3:20 am to 2,856.64 just fifteen minutes later .

This added up to a rise of 7.500% over the course of 3 hours and suddenly plunged 99.99% at 3:40 am to a price of $ 0.0007.

In just a few minutes the capital invested there disappeared, and the token appeared offline on the website enabled for it. In addition, since the previous weekend there were reports of users who were prevented from selling their virtual currency in Pancakeswap, being vulnerable in their investment, which they lost suddenly.

The operation consists of a movement called “carpet tug” with which the founders suddenly collect all the profits in money real and they empty the funds in the crypto-asset market, which cannot be sustained without that support.

We suggest you read Bitcoin: what you can buy with the cryptocurrency and how to do it

Also the official account in Twitter, where the system has a presence to promote itself and reached 57 thousand users who followed it, for a time it showed a message that warns of unusual activity.

The SQUID cryptocurrency was not the only one developed by that team, it was also launched Marbles, with which users of an online game inspired by the same series were awarded. A number of these second coins needed to be collected to release the winning user’s SQUID so that it can be sold in the markets.

We recommend Premieres television with El Buen Fin: best LED screens according to Profeco

The first of these games had a registration fee of 456 SQUID that could be converted into money only by collecting the same amount of Marbles in the game.

For more information on this and other topics, visit the Tips section of My Pocket.