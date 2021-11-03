They discover how to compress 500 TB into a disk the size of a CD

Yesterday, a group of researchers from the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom announced one of those technological milestones that until recently seemed more like science fiction: how to compress 500TB into a disc the size of a CD or a DVD.

It is, as they have explained, a new ultra-fast laser writing method capable of encapsulating 500 terabytes (TB) of storage on a single glass disk the size of a CD. Not only that. They also claim that it is an energy efficient method “that can produce high-density nanostructures in silica glass.”

As told, these tiny structures can be used for the long-term storage of, for example, five-dimensional (5D) optical data that is 10,000 times denser than the optical disc storage technology used for Blu-Rays.

As explained by Yuhao Lei, one of the researchers behind this development:

The new method encompasses two optical dimensions plus three spatial dimensions, hence the name “5D”. This new approach can write at speeds of approximately 230 kilobytes per second.

G / O Media may get a commission

This speed isn’t particularly fast compared to current SSD or even HDD write speeds, but for now it could serve data intended for long-term storage or backup. According to Lei:

The physical mechanism we use is generic. Therefore, we anticipate that this energy-efficient writing method could also be used for rapid nanostructuring on transparent materials for microfluidics and 3D integrated optics applications. With the new method, we were able to write five gigabytes of text data onto a standard CD-sized silica glass disk with almost 100% read accuracy.

More data. As they explain in Engadget, the storage system could withstand temperatures of up to 1,000 degrees Celsius and last for 13.8 billion years at room temperature without degrading.

Thus, the team of researchers behind the development is now working on ways to increase the writing speed of their method so that it is feasible to use outside of a laboratory. If that speed can be increased, they will have developed a small and extremely practical method for long-term data storage. [Engadget]