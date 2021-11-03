They demand concrete proposals for the emotional well-being of healthcare professionals

The COVID-19 pandemic has put on the table a need to take care of the emotional well-being of healthcare professionals. This has led to the flourishing of timid programs that have been maintained during the toughest months. It is time for institutions to bet on maintain that commitment and materialize in proposals sustained over time for all professionals.

This is how forceful the health professionals who have participated in the first plenary table held at the II Congress of the Spanish Society for Healthcare Quality (SECA) that is being held virtually. A meeting entitled: ‘Quality in times of uncertainty’.

The pandemic has shown the needs that health professionals were already dragging into their work environment. This has led to the creation of care programs and self-care groups that must be generalized and specified. However, there is some suspicion among professionals that this will materialize.

“It is very good to do surveys on psychosocial risks and then do nothing or specify it in plans or programs. We are talking about existing factors in the workplace that can cause damage to health and that we must manage ”. This is stated by Rocío Barreira, clinical psychologist, responsible for the program of psychological care for professionals during the pandemic at the Basque Health Service.

In his opinion, all the institutions have in mind that the care of the professional is something fundamental, but it is not finished. “It is not managed from the expectation of the professional. It is a pending subject because deep down we do not know if we are going to be able to meet expectations ”, he stressed.

Emotional well-being as a priority

“Before the pandemic, the burned professional was sent to other specialized institutions and treated with some discretion. Now the affected professional is able to recognize and verbalize that he needs help, that he is exhausted and that he needs internal social support ”, highlighted Ana Sedano, director for people at the Catalan Institute of Oncology of the Catalan Health System.

In this regard, it has evidenced the results of a survey carried out by Manpower Group on professionals from different fields. It turns out that six out of 10 professionals, for the first time, highlight that your top priority in the workplace is health and emotional well-being, followed by new employment models.

Specific proposals according to needs

Cristina Iniesta Blasco, attached to the management at the Parc de Salut Mar and president of the Catalan Network of Hospitals and Health Promotion Centers, highlighted that “COVID has valued the commitment to people, patients and professionals, beyond working conditions and to protect health and that cannot be lost ”.

In his case, he has given an example of the program ‘La Mar de Saludable’, a project in which he has materialized “that necessary transition between prevention and commitment to establish professionals in the best health habits within a healthy environment ”.

This professional concludes by pointing out that promoting the emotional well-being of professionals can no longer be a strategy that remains in the air but must be accompanied by concrete proposals developed on the basis of a map of labor needs depending on the jobs, intensity, groups, centers, shifts, etc. ”.

Self-care groups

Ricardo López Bernués, a Mental Health nurse in the Short Stay Unit (UCE) of Psychiatry at the San Jorge University Hospital in Huesca, also participated in the discussion table. “COVID has opened up more opportunities to take into account the needs of professionals. Although we find it hard to talk about how we feel at work, this situation has given us the opportunity ”, he assures.

López highlighted that it is the first time that self-care groups have been created among professionals focused on unloading emotions, managing moments of uncertainty, sharing experiences and offering management tools. Programs that they have had very good results. He just hopes, like his table mates during the congress, that “this serves to put programs in motion that are perpetuated over time.”

Professionals all united

The situation of extreme vulnerability experienced has also made all the professionals feel united and that the centers have generated spaces to feel accompanied. Francisco Javier Navarrete, head of the Central Hospital Guards of the Red Cross in Madrid, has recounted the experience these professionals have had.

The guards in Spain have been dragging a series of professional problems as they are not considered health personnel. “With the pandemic, Health put us as an example of low risk staff despite the fact that we work in operating rooms, ICUs, hospitalization floors… However, this situation has made the centers take better care of us and we have become more integrated into the groups ”.

This professional reminds us that the guards are in charge of the transfer of the corpses, something that has been a very difficult process during the strongest months of the pandemic. “It has taken a lot of its toll on us and support groups and courses have had to be created to help us assimilate that pain,” he says. Navarrete also bets on the continuity of these resources that have emerged with the pandemic.