They are cheesy! Profeco will withdraw these boxers from the market in Mexico

In its next edition of the Consumer Magazine the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco), He announced that men’s underwear brands will be withdrawn from the market in Mexico because they present manufacturing defects in terms of quality, fibers and clothing.

The foregoing after samples were sent to the laboratories selected by the agency.

According to Ricardo Sheffield, who spoke with national media, they evaluated 20 products from 14 brands of men’s underwear (boxer) made of 100% cotton fabrics and blends with different types of fibers.

“There were three that did not meet the fiber content, that is, the material is more chafa than advertised: one George, Zaga and Skiny. With the three that did not comply with the fiber content, we are going to proceed, because it is a violation of the norm and it is a deception, then we are going to immobilize those three products “, assured.

As a consequence, these were the brands that will be withdrawn:

George / Mexico

Zaga / Mexico

Skiny / Mexico

In terms of fabric finishes, and clothing, they presented a minor defect:

Dockers / Mexico

Fruit of the loom

George / Mexico

Polo / China

Excellent, very good and good rating