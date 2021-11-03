These are the men’s boxer brands that Profeco will retire

Eduardo de la Rosa

The Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) revealed the markings of men’s boxers that do not comply with what they say on their label, products where it was detected leftover fabric in the topping of the seams and non-compliance with the fiber content, for which brands such as George, Back and Skiny.

As he advanced it MILLENNIUM, the November consumer magazine, from Profeco, explained that 20 products from 14 brands of men’s underwear (boxers) were evaluated made in fabrics 100 percent cotton and blends with different types from fibers, where the Consumer information, fabric and clothing finishes, durability, change in size due to washing, size verification, resistance to bursting.

“There were three that did not comply with the fiber content, that is, the material is more chafa than advertised: one George, Zaga and Skiny. With the three that did not comply with the fiber content, we are going to proceed, because it is a violation of the norm and it is a deception, then we are going to immobilize those three products “, assured the owner of the Profeco, Ricardo Sheffield Padilla.

They do not comply in fiber content

They do not meet the standard because the percentage of their fibers differ by more than 3 percent from the value marked on their labels.

George /Mexico.

/Mexico. Back /Mexico.

/Mexico. Skiny/Mexico.

Those that have excess fabric in stitching seams

Regarding fabric finishes, and clothing, they presented a minor defect:

Dockers /Mexico.

/Mexico. Fruit of the loom .

. George /Mexico.

/Mexico. pole/China.

Those that were rated as excellent, very good and good

Wilson /China.

/China. Levi’s / Boxer Brief Lubs / China.

/ Boxer Brief Lubs / China. Fruit of the loom / Skinny Boxer / Vietnam.

/ Skinny Boxer / Vietnam. Twins / Biker Polka Dots / Mexico.

/ Biker Polka Dots / Mexico. Everlast / Long Biker / Mexico.

/ Long Biker / Mexico. Weekend /Mexico.

/Mexico. Hanes /The Savior.

/The Savior. Rinbros /The Savior.

/The Savior. Cougar /Pakistan.

/Pakistan. pole /China.

/China. Dockers /Mexico.

/Mexico. Everlast/Mexico.

