These 4 Samsung phones are about to run out of updates forever

If you have one of these four Samsung phones, you’d better go looking for an alternative.

Every so often, Samsung It typically reviews its Galaxy series update and support policy, introducing new devices to its update schedule, and retiring older ones.

With the arrival of the September update, the company has once again reviewed this policy, leaving four Galaxy A series devices about to reach the end of its support period, and therefore stop receiving security updates.

4 Galaxy A will run out of updates soon

How they count in Sammobile, Samsung’s support roadmap was updated this November so that four company terminals have gone from receiving quarterly security updates, to doing so only twice a year.

Are the Samsung Galaxy A20s, Samsung Galaxy A30s, Samsung Galaxy A50s and Samsung Galaxy A70s. All of them were launched on the market in 2019, and now they have met the two years of updates promised.

Currently, all models had already received their latest android update, and they were not expected to receive future versions of the system. However, they continue to be updated with security patches.

The fact of having a biannual support implies that the terminals are in the last year of their support period, and therefore they will only receive a couple of security updates before they are no longer supported by Samsung.

Related topics: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy A

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe