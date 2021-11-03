There will be a new hearing for appeal against the sentence of Joao Maleck

In order for Joao Maleck to receive a greater punishment, a new hearing will be held for the appeal imposed by the sentence

A new hearing will be held, on November 4, for the appeal filed against the sentence handed down in favor of the soccer player Joao Maleck, in the case where María Fernanda Peña died with her husband Alejandro ‘C’, in the accident vial the player was involved in.

The relatives of the victims seek greater punishment for Joao Maleck. Imago 7

Through a statement issued by the relatives of María Fernanda Peña they announced that the Tenth Chamber of the STJJ has already set the date and time for the hearing in the appeal filed in the case of the footballer Joao Maleck, which will be carried out held this Thursday, November 4 at 12 noon in the Magistrates Criminal Chamber.

When this hearing is held, the family members seek that the footballer receives a greater sanction, this in order that a new sentence is issued for the player of the Coras FC team, after the accident of June 24, 2019.

“The sentence that is handed down again by the three Magistrates” Federico Hernández Corona “” José Luis Gutiérrez Miranda “” Antonio Fierros Ramírez “could be EXEMPLARY and mark a precedent in the history of Justice in our State, it will undoubtedly be a date that will be marked due to the continuous arbitrariness that has been present throughout these 2 years and 4 months since the murder of the two young newlyweds María Fernanda Peña Álvarez-Ugena and Alejandro Castro Martínez by the footballer Joao Maleck , who, as is already known to the public, has two ACCREDITED AGGREGATES (alcohol and speed) with which they seek to issue a TRANSPARENT AND FAIR sentence according to the crime he committed, ”the statement reads.

“This audience will be of great relevance, since it is not just another role added to the folder, we are talking about the possibility of putting an END and that this is a breakthrough! and an Enough! in these cases where innocent people die every day at the hands of Drunk Drivers ”, he concluded.

The footballer Joao Maleck was released in the Puente Grande prison, Jalisco, after having paid a bail of 3 million pesos; The player was in prison, after having caused the death of two people in a road accident in 2019.