there is another company called Meta and you already registered the name

Facebook rebranded its brand name Meta last October, but a PC company called Meta has something to say about it.

According to a TMZ report, another company already applied for the trademark of the word “Meta” last August. This company is Meta PC and it sells computers, laptops, tablets and software. Founders Joe Darger and Zack Shutt revealed that while they have been working at Meta PC for over a year, they just decided to trademark it a couple of months ago.

However, the Meta PC trademark is yet to be completed so it is up in the air if this company gets it instead of Facebook. However, Darger and Shutt also said they would have no problem releasing the name if Mark Zuckerberg is willing to pay them at least $ 20 million.

Luckily, Meta PC owners also have a great sense of humor. In their official Twitter account they published a Zuckerburg meme holding one of the products they sell and presenting their logo. Additionally, Schutt posted a joke video of him announcing the new name of Meta PC, which will now be “Facebook.”