The unmissable November Netflix premieres in series and movies

Less than two months before the end of the year, the list of Netflix releases brings a couple of titles that will surely be among the most viewed of this 2021.

Although among its novelties of the month there are not many recognized series that return with seasons, as happened with You and Luis Miguel, the series in October, yes they are included long-awaited movies with big stars.

Here, a review of the November Netflix releases with their Most outstanding feature films and series that you can see throughout the month in Latin America.

Recommended Movies

The review of the most important premieres of the month on the streaming platform must of course start with one of its biggest original film bets this year.

We talk about Red alert, the action comedy who star in Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, which premieres worldwide on Netflix on Friday, November 12 and a week earlier in some theaters in the United States.

Three renowned Hollywood stars come together in this story written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Skyscraper), where the FBI’s best profiler (Johnson) goes after the world’s most wanted art thieves (Reynolds and Gadot).

The most anticipated of the November Netflix releases in the movies section, which also includes titles that address other genres.

As the most recent musical of Lin Manuel-Miranda after the animated adventure of Alive, Tick, tick … boom! (November 19), where a theatrical composer (Andrew Garfield) faces significant professional and personal challenges as he is about to turn 30.

While the western will be the bet of The harder will be the fall (November 3), in which director Jeymes Samuel presents a tale of cowboys seeking revenge, but starring African-Americans, with Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba and Regina King in its cast.

Throughout the month you will also be able to see the inevitable romantic comedies, such as How hard is love! (November 5), dramas like Chiaroscuro (November 10), in addition to titles that advance Christmas, such as the third part of Princess exchange (November 18) and A castle for Christmas (November 26).

Series premieres

In the series section, the live-action adaptation of Cowboy bebop, the iconic sci-fi anime that follows the adventures of a group of bounty hunters across the solar system.

Version that will premiere on the platform on November 19, with André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner as creators and starring John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, Alex Hassell and Elena Satine.

And between the series that returns with new seasons this month they are the third installment of Narcos Mexico (November 5), the second of Masters of the Universe: Revelation (November 23) and the fifth cycle of the irreverent animation program Big mouth (November 5th).