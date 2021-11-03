The ultimate replica of the Ghostbusters proton backpack

Hasbro has a department called Haslab that from time to time it puts up for sale through crowdfunding toys for collectors. His most recent creation is a life-size replica of the mythical proton backpack created by Egon Spengler in Ghostbusters.

If you are a fan of the original film (Who is not), you should know that the replica costs a whopping 359 pounds (about 423 euros to change or 399 dollars if you live in the United States ).

Of course, it is worth every penny it costs. It’s not just directly based on one of the replicas used in the Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie. It is also made with great detail starting with the worn and grungy metallic finish, and ending with the cables of different materials, the straps with lumbar protection, duct tape applied like only a wacky scientist could, and the light and sound effects from the 1984 and 2021 film . You can even open the generator compartment to appreciate its glorious interior. The presentation video of the backpack is simply fantastic.

For the proton backpack to go into production, Haslabs needs at least 7,000 crazy people willing to buy it. Fortunately, at the end of this article, it has already been over 6,300 and there are still 40 days to close the campaign, so it seems certain that they will achieve it. The campaign closes on December 12, but the backpacks will not begin to go out to their lucky owners until spring 2023. Yes, 2023. They will take more than a year to make them. [Haslabs]