The three looks with which JLo has overshadowed Nicole Kidman

The concert Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has managed to get two of the most powerful singers in the music industry to perform on its stage and, how could it be otherwise, from Vanitatis we have rushed to analyze the incredible looks with which they have done it. Although we are aware that we are marking a full-blown spoiler, we do not want to keep the secret that they have not been only Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez those who have dazzled with their outfits, but Nicole Kidman has done the same paying tribute to a beloved designer who is no longer among us by betting on a look that in turn works as a tribute to a well-known pop artist. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves, because we still have many outfits to analyze.

We started, how could it be otherwise, with the unstoppable Jennifer Lopez, determined that we daily curse our genes by admiring her impressive silhouette. The singer has dazzled by wearing an incredible sports-inspired satin suit from Dolce and Gabbana. Its elastic waist joggers become stage meat thanks to the satin and lingerie details with embellished jewel motifs that accompany the look of the Italian firm, which once again shows that this is the season of the boob suit. The singer combines this daring design with shoes from the brand she is image of, DSW, and jewelry by Jennifer Fisher and Yataghan. We love JLo’s 90s-inspired sparkly choker.

JLo. (Reuters)

Jennifer puts a twist on her look by adding a blue Klein coat from AF Factory, the brand of the late Alber Elbaz who became the great honoree of the evening.

Her third military look is from Dolce & Gabbana and consists of a printed miniskirt with shiny appliqués, cargo maxi boots and a loose-fitting ‘oversize’ parka from the Italian firm that only wore on stage. We are fascinated by how the ‘brilli brilli’ skirt fits with a basic t-shirt.

Taylor Swift she left the audience speechless when she took the stage dressed in a sensual black lace jumpsuit from the vegan brand Sarah Regensburger, that combines with boots Louis Vuitton, earrings by Aaryah and Djula and rings by Ame, Djula, Graziela Gems and Melinda Maria. Although we are not used to seeing Taylor turned into a ‘catwoman’, we have to admit that this look suits her wonderfully. And speaking of unusual looks, the time has come to talk about the third discord of the night.

Nicole Kidman has surprised when wearing a fitted black jumpsuit from the AZ Factory spring-summer 2022 collection in which the immense central bow stands out. The actress accessorizes the look with some incredible Jimmy Choo heels with sparkling motifs, an Omega watch and Harry Winston jewels. Isn’t this set very ‘Like a virgin’ by Madonna?

Everyone came to the event to pay tribute to the singer, songwriter, pianist, author and environmental activist Carole King, who did not hesitate to show off some of the stars of the night, such as Jay-Z, who also attended a so special night.