The Suncine focuses on the climate emergency with a hundred films

One more year, and there are now 28 editions, Suncine, the International Environmental Film Festival, returns to the load to screen the most forceful and interesting works on environmental issues, warning of the more than delicate situation that our planet lives in the present. That is why it invites the viewer to cross the line in search of alternative, sustainable and positive solutions in order to reformulate the dialogue with nature after the turning point that has marked the pandemic and the climate emergency.

It will be from November 3 to 11 in a hybrid event that will take place at the same time in Barcelona and Mexico City and that can be followed in cinemas, such as Girona, through the free app festival App and on public televisions Betevé (Barcelona) and Canal Once (Mexico). In total, the program brings together 118 audiovisual pieces of “a great variety of formats”, from feature films to shorts and animations, and this edition has reached the record for films received, close to 4,000. The Special Golden Sun, which is given to the film that opens the festival, will go to Eating our way to extinction, a film co-produced and narrated by actress Kate Winslet that shows “the evidence that anticipates ecological collapse.”

The celebration of the Suncine coincides with the climate summit (COP26) in Glasgow (United Kingdom) and from the organization they detail that the festival focuses on the vision that young people have of the climate emergency, to which the director of the festival, Jaume Gil adds that it is intended that “they explain to us how they are seeing it and what they propose or demand”. This year’s spot stars actor Gary Dourdan, popularly known for his role as Warrick Brown on the series CSI, who assures that the current crime that worries him the most is the environmental one.

Ten feature films “of the highest level” will compete in the Festival’s Official Selection for the Sol de Oro award, a sort of Environmental Oscar, since it is the oldest environmental film award; In it, the works deal with issues such as the pandemic, the climate emergency or new technologies.

The proposals for the competition are: The Conservation Game, against the backdrop of a heated national debate over captive big cats in the United States; Ait Atta: nomads of the high atlases, which proposes an intergenerational perspective on the essence and the challenges of nomadism in a Moroccan society in constant transformation; Barricade, a documentary about the occupation of the Dannenrod forest in Hesse, which was evicted in December 2020; The bright green lies, a critical look at the so-called “green” technology and this movement that is leading us to the destruction of the Earth disguised as environmental protection.

Chickens, viruses and us, shot in March 2020, at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, when a family took refuge in a mountain town with their three children; Operation wolf patrolon the eco-activist Rod Coronado and his attempts to end the wolf hunt in the United States; Of Legplates and seeds, which shows chef Santi Cordón and permacultor Alberto Marín undertaking a journey on his vegiciclo (bicycle with a mobile garden) from Tudela to the Malaga Film Festival; Buni, on the danger of extinction of the black bear of Taiwan and The solitude of Gaudí, which draws a poetic parallel between the life of the architect and Catalan society during confinement.

In addition, the Suncine proposes different sections such as the Special Section, focused on showing the activist side of world cinema figures in works such as Kiss the earth (Kiss the Ground) with interventions by Woody Harrelson, Patricia Arquette or Gisele Bündchen; Cher and the caring elephant, in which the actress and singer travels during the pandemic to save Kaavan, an elephant who has been caged for 35 years, or Panthers, the last work of the Spanish photographer Andoni Canela and his son Unai.

For its part, the Miradas Section offers documentaries and animation films of less than 45 minutes that compete for the WWF Spain award. “The objective is to have cinematography from most of the countries of the world that allows us to know the current situation of our planet”, Gil points out. And he adds that “the documentaries in this section achieve it from reality or from those animations that give us that more playful point”.

From SUNCINE Edu productions have a high didactic content aimed at family audiences and educational centers. The festival will close on November 11 with a topical film, Youth vs Government, which narrates the action of 21 young people who have sued the US government accusing it of acting for six decades in favor of the current climate crisis.

And beyond the screenings, the Suncine will program parallel activities such as conferences, debates and workshops that, among other current issues, will address the new emerging figure in the filming, the “eco-assistant”, responsible for guaranteeing environmental sustainability in the development of audiovisual productions.

