the singer’s business with which she has become a billionaire

Rihanna, one of the most acclaimed international singers of this century has not sung in years. Since his last disk, AntiIn 2016, the artist stopped going on stage to dedicate herself to other businesses. This year it has already been considered by the magazine Forbes as the richest female musical artist in the world.

However, its billions of dollars do not come from the sale of records or the reproductions in Spotify, but from their Business makeup and lingerie: Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty.

Five years without hearing Rihanna sing

It all started in 2017, a year after singing on her last album, when she wanted to create a cosmetics company that would make all women feel included. Ironically, this inclusiveness has earned him a position among the most exclusive elite: the billionaires.

According to estimate Forbes, Rihanna currently has a value of $ 1.7 billion. Of this fortune, 1.4 billion come from Fenty Beauty, a company of which he owns 50%.





The other half is owned by French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH and the success that has been with them for years. Its greatest asset: having foundation in more than 50 skin tones and an inclusive and diverse advertising.

Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty, your successful companies

Available online and in stores Sephora, which are also owned by LVMH, the products swept.

And in 2018, on its first anniversary, the line was already generating more than 550 million dollars a year, according to the French company, and surpassing other brands founded by celebrities such as Kylie Cosmetics from Kylie jenner.

On the other hand, and also honoring his surname, Fenty, embarked on another business venture.

This time it was underwear and lingerie with the same principles: diversity and inclusion. So, this past February, Savage x Fenty collected $ 115 million, valued at 1,000 million.

The company was born in 2018 in collaboration with TechStyle Fashion Group, which has investors like Jay-Z, reports Forbes.

A dark past: violence and drugs

But unlike many other music stars, Rihanna did not rise to the top supported by a wealthy family. In fact, his father, Ronald Fenty, was alcoholic and junkie, and also mistreated his mother, Monica braithwaite.

Rihanna herself, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, has confessed on more than one occasion how difficult her childhood was.

In American media interviews, he remembered that his father beat him when he was 7 years old, he saw it smoking crack when I was only 9 and watched him beat his mother for years. “It is painful to see your mother go through certain things. I learned a lot, you know? ”He declared in 2013.

Her tortuous relationship with Chris Brown

To the 16 years, Rihanna she stayed home to take care of her brother, while her mother, after separating from her father, worked twenty-four hours a day to support the family. Fortunately, before turning 17, Evan rogers discovered her in her native Barbados, launching her to stardom through the Def Jam stamp.

The singer is a benchmark for overcoming and hard work and is adored by millions of people around the world. One of the greatest movements in support of his person was in 2009, after uncovering the beatings that his ex-boyfriend, he also artist Chris Brown, tipped him during their relationship.