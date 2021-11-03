The Simpsons and the tragedy behind the disappearance of a character – People – Culture

If you have detailed the seasons of ‘The Simpson’You will have noticed that as the chapters go by, two characters stop appearing in the series. These are: The failed lawyer Lionel Hutz and the heartthrob Troy McClure.

Although they are both totally different figures, they were played by the same voice actor until their fateful murder in 1998.

Lionel hutz

Lionel Hutz was Springfield’s attorney

Lionel hutz is recognized by fans of the animated series as a attorney failed and frustrated.

In fact, according to a specialized portal, the place where he has his office called it “I can’t believe this is a Law Firm”, which in Spanish means, “I can’t believe it’s a law firm”.

The character appeared in chapters such as ‘New neighborhood boy’, ‘The day the violence died’, ‘Selma’s choice’ ‘He only moves twice’, among others.

The Simpson family always turns to him when they are in trouble. In fact, the cases that the character has won have been due to luck and the interventions of other characters within the episode.

Troy mcclure

The stereotypical Hollywood actor

For its part, Troy mcclure He is a renowned television heartthrob in the fictional city of ‘Springfield’, a place where the main family also lives.

Furthermore, he was characterized as the perfect stereotype of Hollywood: Within the format, he performs work as a presenter of advertisements and educational videos in the series.

This particular character had very few appearances, among them: ‘The Simpsons’ Repertoire of Rehashes’ and’ Selma’s Dream of Love ‘.

The two memorable roles were played by Phil Hartman.

But… who was Phil Hartman?

Hartman was a actor and humorist that he was assassinated, at the age of 49, when he was asleep in his room.

The Canadian-born comedian was known for his unmistakable talent and figures like Adam Sandler accompanied him on his way.

He hosted the comedy show “Saturday Night Live,” which currently has 47 seasons.

According to the news portal ‘El País’, Hartman he made “signature comedy, deconstructing the American dream and satirizing its most iconic figure: that of the parasitic scoundrel who comes to power through lip service.”

During a year of hard work, Phil began to be recognized in the country. In 1998 he was part of the movie ‘Little warriors’.

Unfortunately, the artist died a month before the long-awaited premiere.

How did Hartman die and what was his relationship with his wife like?

In 1987, Hartman married Brynn omdahl, a model who wanted to dabble in acting; A dream that, according to Hartman’s relatives, he always helped him fulfill.

In fact, Hartman wrote a series so that the wife could star in but, due to fate, “the project was canceled by the network before being recorded and the actor got his own sitcom, ‘Newsradio'”, published the aforementioned portal.

In 1998, the night of the fateful incident occurred. Brynn had fought with Hartman and decided to go have a few drinks.

Although there were tensions and arguments between the couple, close people agreed that she was a good mother and had a great relationship with Hartman.

According to the statements of her friend Christine Zander, producer of ‘Martian Things’, they ingested alcohol, cocaine and an antidepressant.

Brynn had been in rehab earlier that year, but it didn’t last more than five days.

In the early morning, the model took a gun and gave him three shots to Hartman while he was asleep in his room.

According to the newspaper ‘El País’, “one was on the arm, another on the neck and the last on the head.” When the woman committed the act, she went to the home of Ron Douglas, one of the couple’s closest friends.

At the moment, Douglas did not believe the story to the model because she was drunk.

However, he noticed that she had a firearm with her and they returned to the house where the crime had been committed. homicide.

Douglas called the police and, while they took the minors out of the house, Brynn locked herself in the same room as her husband and ended his own life.

