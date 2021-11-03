The silence was broken by the assistant who handed the gun to Alec Baldwin on the set of “Rust.”

In the investigation of the accident that he starred in Alec baldwin in the set Rust, one of those listed as possible responsible for the tragedy is the assistant director Dave Halls. In his statements to the police on Wednesday, he himself acknowledged that he did not do his job before the death of the cinematographer Halyna hutchins and in the last hours he broke the silence before the press. “I am overwhelmed, saddened,” he acknowledged.

“Halyna Hutchins was not only one of the most talented people I ever worked with, she was also a friend”, He maintained before the media. The man did not elaborate because the filming crew is prohibited from talking about the matter in this instance of the case – as Baldwin himself explained when he was surprised by several paparazzi this weekend.

As reported The New York Post, Halls is a “person of interest” in the case being pursued by the authorities of New Mexico (USA). In addition, they stated that the tragedy is expected to prompt the film industry to evaluate its practices and ensure that no one is harmed again during filming.

According to testimony he gave, which was later released by the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office, Halls did not thoroughly check the weapon before rehearsing the scene because he was convinced it contained prop bullets.

The statements of team members who worked in the production portray a precarious work environment in which protests were piling up and for which half a dozen employees resigned on the same day of the tragic accident..

In 2019, Dave Halls had already been singled out for an accident on a set

After the accident was made known in the filming of Rust, an antecedent further complicated assistant director Dave Halls. “He was fired from Freedom’s Path after a team member suffered a minor injury when a weapon unexpectedly went off, “he told AFP a producer of that film that has not yet been released. He added: “The production did not return to film until Dave was out of the location.”

According to the testimonies collected by the investigators, Halls was the one who delivered the weapon to Alec baldwin warning him that it was “cold” – a movie jargon to say that a pistol is unloaded. The actor confided that the ammunition was “blank bullets” and his shot accidentally killed the director of photography Halyna hutchins and hurt the filmmaker Joel Souza.

The last photo of Halyna Hutchins. It was shared by Serge Svetnoy, chief electricians on “Rust.” (Photo: Instagram / Serge.Svetnoy)

Although the man must give the pistol to Baldwin, the supervision of all the weapons present in the shoot was carried out by Hannah Gutierrez Reed, a gunsmith who blamed the film’s producers for not following his recommendations and skipping a training session. about safety in the study.

In that sense, the gunsmith said he had “no idea” of the origin of the authentic bullets that the researchers have located in the studio where the western was filmed. And that is precisely the focus of the investigation: try to identify who put live ammunition into the gun with which Alec Baldwin accidentally killed Hutchins.