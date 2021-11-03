The Show Run of Red Bull and Checo Pérez began in Reforma

Checo Pérez appears before the Mexican public with a Red Bull RB7 in one of the main avenues of the country

Between shouts of “Checo, Checo!” it was like the Mexico City vibrated with him Show Run presented by Red bull and having as a star act the participation of the pilot Czech Pérez, who delighted the thousands of fans who gathered about Paseo de la Reforma.

The three-hour event saw the different categories in which the energy drink company is present and even saw a rap battle display, one of the main shows the Austrian team has outside of motorsport.

Checo Pérez with the Red Bull RB7 in Paseo de la Reforma. ESPN

Czech Pérez He went out to greet the fans at 11 in the morning, causing the first cheers, followed by the ovation they had at the time of the return that Checo made aboard a car to greet the fans of the capital.

The first round of the tapatío began at 11:30 on board the RB7, starting from the Diana the Huntress until the Angel of Independence. The racing car is one of the most representative for Red Bull, as it was in this car that they won their fourth world and constructors’ title with Sebastián Vettel.

Czech Pérez he made a first outing, circling between the two roundabouts, while the fans chanted and shouted as speed increased and the V8 engine was heard with all its power.

The second round of Checo Pérez made the fans jump and chant his name, as he made four donuts between the Angel area and Diana the Huntress, leaving the trail of the tires on the asphalt of Reforma and covering the avenue with smoke.

After four laps and the donuts made by Czech Pérez, the organizers were presuming that the event had an attendance of 100,000 people, more than double the Show Run that took place in Texas

Some fans camped on the sidewalks of one of the main road arteries in order to have a good place and enjoy the whole event the next morning.

The fans began to take their places from 7:00 am, where dozens of followers of Checo Pérez and the Formula 1 they settled along the stretch that goes from the Angel of Independence to Diana the Huntress.

Fans began to save their tents, while others arrived by public and private transport, so the area experienced severe traffic problems and circulation was closed. Curiosity aside, the fact that Checo Pérez apologized for the road problems that the exhibition would cause by closing the avenue in several sections.

Checo Pérez arrives at Mexican GP, 18th round of the F1 season, in fourth position in the world drivers’ championship. Red Bull is second in the constructors’ field. After the race in the Autódromo de los Hermanos Rodríguez, they have four more appointments left to break the dominance of defending champion Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton.