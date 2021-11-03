the service officially stops supporting iOS 9

Facebook has taken the step that it already warned about in March: the new version of WhatsApp has stopped working in iOS 9 and earlier versions of the system. Its supporting documentation could not make it clearer: “To use WhatsApp on your iPhone, you need iOS 10 or a later version.”

That means that the iPhone 4S and previous generations of the device can no longer use WhatsApp, even if they have the application installed. The iPhone 5, 5c, 5s, 6, 6s and later can still use WhatsApp without problems.

The next step may be the iPhone 5 and 5c

If you are one of those who use an iPhone 4s just to call and receive WhatsApp messages, You will have to change the terminal for a more modern one. If what you use is an iPhone 5 or 5c you will not have a problem, but you should take this step as a warning since the next terminal to lose compatibility may be yours.

WhatsApp does not do this to annoy: the encryption and security protocols in sending messages need features that are no longer in outdated versions of iOS. And considering that we are talking about iOS 9, a system launched six years ago, we can consider that WhatsApp has performed very well with its official support.

As always, for our part we recommend that you always have the latest version of iOS installed or the most recent possible. Not only to be able to continue using popular services like WhatsApp, but to guarantee the maximum security of your devices.

Image | Auguras Pipiras