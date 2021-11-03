The Profeco warns about 3 brands of boxers for men that do not comply with regulations

Sonia Gupta
In the November Consumer Magazine, Profeco indicates that it analyzed the main brands sold in department stores and self-service stores in Mexico. The study was made of 20 boxer models from 14 brands made of 100% cotton fabrics and blends of different types of synthetic, artificial and cotton fibers.

The tests that were carried out were the following:

  • Clear and legible labeling in Spanish with information required in the standard
  • Finishes in fabric and clothing
  • Durability
  • Change in size due to washing effect (shrinkage or elongation)
  • Size verification
  • Resistance to bursting
  • Fiber content and identification
  • Fade resistance

Brands with an “excellent” rating:

  • Wilson / 05460, made in china
  • Levi’s / Boxer Brief LUBS2-0053, made in China
  • Fruit of the loom / Adjusted Bíxel 97655 (BW2BBCM 103), made in Vietnam

Boxers rated “very good” are:

  • Twins / Biker polka dots TMBK0588GR, made in Mexico
  • Everlasta / Long Biker T3548EJM, made in Mexico
  • Rear / Boxer shorts T2550ZGP, made in Mexico
  • Weekend7 G813R0102CIVICJ, made in Mexico
  • Hanes / Regular cut 2349W13W13, made in El Salvador
  • Wilson / 95861, made in China
  • Puma / 521015001, made in Pakistan
  • Weekend / WICAVCJ2001127, made in Mexico
  • Polo / Seamless long 910577, made in China

Male underwear models who were rated “good”:

  • Dockers / Boxer brief DMSR2-0002, made in Mexico
  • Long polo / boxer 911635, made in Mexico
  • Everlast / Boxer trunk T3610EVA, made in Mexico
  • Fruit of the loom / 97043 (men’s 5pk assorted), made in Mexico with imported supplies

