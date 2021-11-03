The Profeco warns about 3 brands of boxers for men that do not comply with regulations

In the November Consumer Magazine, Profeco indicates that it analyzed the main brands sold in department stores and self-service stores in Mexico. The study was made of 20 boxer models from 14 brands made of 100% cotton fabrics and blends of different types of synthetic, artificial and cotton fibers.
The tests that were carried out were the following:
- Clear and legible labeling in Spanish with information required in the standard
- Finishes in fabric and clothing
- Durability
- Change in size due to washing effect (shrinkage or elongation)
- Size verification
- Resistance to bursting
- Fiber content and identification
- Fade resistance
Brands with an “excellent” rating:
- Wilson / 05460, made in china
- Levi’s / Boxer Brief LUBS2-0053, made in China
- Fruit of the loom / Adjusted Bíxel 97655 (BW2BBCM 103), made in Vietnam
Boxers rated “very good” are:
- Twins / Biker polka dots TMBK0588GR, made in Mexico
- Everlasta / Long Biker T3548EJM, made in Mexico
- Rear / Boxer shorts T2550ZGP, made in Mexico
- Weekend7 G813R0102CIVICJ, made in Mexico
- Hanes / Regular cut 2349W13W13, made in El Salvador
- Wilson / 95861, made in China
- Puma / 521015001, made in Pakistan
- Weekend / WICAVCJ2001127, made in Mexico
- Polo / Seamless long 910577, made in China
Male underwear models who were rated “good”:
- Dockers / Boxer brief DMSR2-0002, made in Mexico
- Long polo / boxer 911635, made in Mexico
- Everlast / Boxer trunk T3610EVA, made in Mexico
- Fruit of the loom / 97043 (men’s 5pk assorted), made in Mexico with imported supplies