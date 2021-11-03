The Profeco warns about 3 brands of boxers for men that do not comply with regulations

In the November Consumer Magazine, Profeco indicates that it analyzed the main brands sold in department stores and self-service stores in Mexico. The study was made of 20 boxer models from 14 brands made of 100% cotton fabrics and blends of different types of synthetic, artificial and cotton fibers.

The tests that were carried out were the following:

Clear and legible labeling in Spanish with information required in the standard

Finishes in fabric and clothing

Durability

Change in size due to washing effect (shrinkage or elongation)

Size verification

Resistance to bursting

Fiber content and identification

Fade resistance

Brands with an “excellent” rating:

Wilson / 05460, made in china

Levi’s / Boxer Brief LUBS2-0053, made in China

Fruit of the loom / Adjusted Bíxel 97655 (BW2BBCM 103), made in Vietnam

Boxers rated “very good” are:

Twins / Biker polka dots TMBK0588GR, made in Mexico

Everlasta / Long Biker T3548EJM, made in Mexico

Rear / Boxer shorts T2550ZGP, made in Mexico

Weekend7 G813R0102CIVICJ, made in Mexico

Hanes / Regular cut 2349W13W13, made in El Salvador

Wilson / 95861, made in China

Puma / 521015001, made in Pakistan

Weekend / WICAVCJ2001127, made in Mexico

Polo / Seamless long 910577, made in China

Male underwear models who were rated “good”: