The problems with turning Will Smith into Richard Williams: “It was really shocking”

The transformations seem to have become a trend in the world of Hollywood, and it is already very easy to see familiar faces from the cinema transformed into other characters, either thanks to makeup or through major physical changes. One of these faces is that of Will Smith, who has had to put himself in the shoes of Richard Williams, the father of Serena and Venus Williams, to play him in his new movie, ‘King Richard’.

A film for which the actor has had to prepare thoroughly, and which at first was going to undergo a radical make-up change, but after verifying its result, the director, Reinaldo Marcus Green, decided to change his mind: “They made him look the same as Richard Williams, it was really shocking“, has started pointing out in an interview with ‘Insider’.

Long hours in the makeup room

For this film, the director thought it would be much better for people to notice his performance than Richard Williams’ own characterization, and decided to focus on that: “Will has been with a dialogue instructor so that his accent is the same. And it would have been more than three hours each day spent in the makeup chair, who needs that? I looked Will in the eye and said we didn’t. We needed him to sink in and disappear into character, but not to look like Richard [Williams] altogether“.

And it is that this film also promises to go very far, positioning itself as a clear candidate for the Oscar awards, premiering in Spain under the name of ‘The Williams method’, from January 2022.