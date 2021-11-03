The position of the FC Barcelona to replace Sergio Agüero

Sergio Agüero will be out, at least, for three months. This was indicated by the club through an official statement through social networks. The Kun You will undergo treatment after the cardiac arrhythmia that you suffered in League against Alavés. The Argentine had only played 165 minutes so far, scoring a goal against Real Madrid.

The removal of the ram represents another setback in the plans of FC Barcelona, ​​which already lost Martin Braithwaite at the end of August, and which is expected to return to the pitch in early 2022. In this sense, the Catalan club he will be forced to look for an alternative in the winter transfer market, which opens in 60 days.

No to provisional signings

As it points Ace, Mateu Alemany’s plans do not include patches such as Kevin-Prince Boateng, Martin Braithwaite or the newly incorporated Luuk de Jong, so they will bet on players with a higher ceiling, being the main option Dani Olmo, attacker of RB Leipzig and with past blaugrana. Despite having a contract until 2024, the one from Terrassa could force to return to the discipline culé.

In case the Catalan does not return to Camp Nou Another option to consider would be Raheem Sterling, practically evicted from Manchester City. However, in Barcelona there are doubts about the adaptation of the British to another culture and another football like Spanish.